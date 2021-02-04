Iron sharpens iron: 54-year-old Mike Tyson displays trademark power as he prepares for ‘megabucks Holyfield trilogy fight’ (VIDEO)

Even at 54, Mike Tyson is showing little sign of slowing down as the ring veteran prepares for a mooted $200 million trilogy fight showdown with former foe Evander Holyfield as part of the his 'Legends Only' fight league.

Tyson returned to the ring in November for the first time in 15 years when he fought fellow icon Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in what was one of 2020's biggest box office successes.

Now, with his bank account significantly padded, the veteran pugilist has promised further forays back into the fight game with speculation amping up that Tyson could be set for a third fight with old rival Holyfield which has been tipped to take place in Dubai later this year.

Both fighters duelled in a pair of keenly contested fights in 1996 and 1997, the second of which led to one of the most contentious moments ever seen inside of a boxing ring when Tyson gnawed off a section of Holyfield's right ear.

Now, almost a quarter-century removed from Tyson's amateur plastic surgery attempt, the two could be set to do it all over again - though both men will be hoping to leave the ring with all of their appendages intact.

Tyson's ring return came about after he began posting a series of training videos to social media at the beginning of last summer, which appeared to show 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' in rude health, and displaying much of the trademark speed and power which dominated boxing's heavyweight frame in the late 80's and early 90's.

The clip shows Tyson working some vicious hooks to the body with head coach Rafael Cordeiro of Kings MMA - the man responsible for guiding the early careers of mixed martial arts royalty Anderson Silva and Wanderlei Silva.

Cordeiro has been a constant presence in Tyson's camp since the two began working together last year and has been credited with helping Tyson to rediscover the spark which he says was fully extinguished in the latter days of Tyson's pro career.

And some fans were amazed at Tyson's raw ability, even with the boxing legend now in his mid-50's.

"One of the greatest to ever live," one fan wrote in response to the clip.

"Imagine boxing Mike Tyson every day for a living," wrote another fan, perhaps concerned about Cordeiro's ability to receive these types of punishing blows on a consistent basis.

"The king of the ring at a great shape. Age is nothing but a number," concluded another.

Tyson and Holyfield, who have a combined age of 112, are understood to be in talks to deliver a fight at a date yet to be revealed this year, and judging by the shape that both men appear to be in, as well as the global interest in Tyson's last fight with Jones, the rumored payday of around £200 million could easily eclipse the sums afforded to both fighters in their respective heydays.