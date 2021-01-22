 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Who did this?’ Tennis queen Naomi Osaka pokes fun at herself with Bernie Sanders meme on Twitter after backing Biden inauguration

22 Jan, 2021 18:20
Tennis ace Naomi Osaka (left) has laughed at a Bernie Sanders meme on Twitter © Robert Deutsch / USA Today Sports | © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has proved she has a sense of humor ahead of the Australian Open, laughing at a tweet featuring herself as part of the Bernie Sanders meme which has gone viral since Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The photo of politician Sanders looking grumpy and reserved at the presidential ceremony has become a social media hit, with many users joking that he fully reflects a typical New York City mood, especially in winter time.

After the photo emerged online, internet jokers started posting images of Sanders edited into different scenes, including streets, subways and even at a chess board in Washington Square Park.

One of the edited pictures attracted the attention of three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka, who found the viral meme inserted into a picture from one of her games.

Sanders is seen sitting on a chair, with Osaka lying on the court.

Who did this?” Osaka asked, poking fun at the tweet which she shared on her page.

Osaka had expressed her happiness with Biden’s election and posted on her Instagram story the moment Kamala Harris, current vice president of the United States, received congratulations with former president Barack Obama looking on.

The 2019 champion is currently preparing for the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne, which is set to begin on February 8.

