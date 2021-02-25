 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian 11yo figure skating prodigy nails QUINTUPLE lutz at training session (VIDEO)

25 Feb, 2021 17:04
© Screenshot from Twitter
Talented 11-year-old Russian figure skater Maria Simonova has stunned fans and pundits with her incredible attempt to land a quintuple lutz on a pole harness during a training session.

The youngster, who has been training in Svetlana Sokolovskaya’s group at CSKA school, managed to do five rotations in the air while being held by a pole harness which prevents potential injuries and falls.

In a video which was shared online, the athlete is seen throwing a quintuple jump, with her coach Stanislav Zakharov holding her on a pole.

Simonova landed one of the most difficult jumps – which has the highest value in scoring tables – along with a loop.

Sceptics have diminished the significance of the skater’s achievement, though, saying that it is possible to do countless rotations with the help of a pole.

No figure skater in the world has ever executed a quintuple jump, with quads being the most complicated elements performed at competitions.

The International Skating Union (ISU) doesn’t even have a starting value for a quintuple jump in its scoring table, as the element has never been presented at either junior or senior levels.

