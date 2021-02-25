Russian 11yo figure skating prodigy nails QUINTUPLE lutz at training session (VIDEO)
The youngster, who has been training in Svetlana Sokolovskaya’s group at CSKA school, managed to do five rotations in the air while being held by a pole harness which prevents potential injuries and falls.
In a video which was shared online, the athlete is seen throwing a quintuple jump, with her coach Stanislav Zakharov holding her on a pole.
Simonova landed one of the most difficult jumps – which has the highest value in scoring tables – along with a loop.
Sceptics have diminished the significance of the skater’s achievement, though, saying that it is possible to do countless rotations with the help of a pole.
No figure skater in the world has ever executed a quintuple jump, with quads being the most complicated elements performed at competitions.
The International Skating Union (ISU) doesn’t even have a starting value for a quintuple jump in its scoring table, as the element has never been presented at either junior or senior levels.