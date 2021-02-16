 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FROZEN! Dutch figure skater Linden van Bemmel wows with impromptu performance on icy Amsterdam canals

16 Feb, 2021 09:14
Lindel van Bemmel / Instagram
Dutch figure skater Linden van Bemmel has made the most of Amsterdam's famous canals freezing over to break the internet while hoping the ice doesn't break underneath her elegant pirouettes.

Amsterdam locals recently took advantage of the winter weather to skate atop the frozen passages of water that wind through the Netherlands capital... with varying degrees of success.

While one shirtless denizen of Amsterdam was filmed face planting through the ice - with his only stroke of luck being he wasn't seriously hurt - there was another scantily-clad skater navigating the her way rather more gracefully.

Twenty-year-old Linden van Bemmel treated passers-by to a full skating show while wearing a stunning leotard on the Prinsengracht canal in the North Holland province.

The entire spontaneous routine was captured in a session by photographer Thomas Schlijper.

Linden has skated in various International Skating Union (ISU) competitions across Europe, including The Golden Bear in Zagreb and The Challenge Cup in Den Haag and last skated at the Dragon Trophy 2020 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

