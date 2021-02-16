FROZEN! Dutch figure skater Linden van Bemmel wows with impromptu performance on icy Amsterdam canals
Amsterdam locals recently took advantage of the winter weather to skate atop the frozen passages of water that wind through the Netherlands capital... with varying degrees of success.
While one shirtless denizen of Amsterdam was filmed face planting through the ice - with his only stroke of luck being he wasn't seriously hurt - there was another scantily-clad skater navigating the her way rather more gracefully.
Twenty-year-old Linden van Bemmel treated passers-by to a full skating show while wearing a stunning leotard on the Prinsengracht canal in the North Holland province.
Straks op TV in @tijdvoormax om 17:10 op @npo1:De enige echte kampioene van de #Prinsengracht:LINDEN VAN BEMMEL! @bemmel_lpic.twitter.com/dT0yKMRsdI— Thomas Schlijper (@schlijper) February 15, 2021
Over TWEE MINUTEN begint @tijdvoormax op @npo1met de enige echte kampioene van de #Prinsengracht:LINDEN VAN BEMMEL! @bemmel_l Kijk hier live: https://t.co/7abpU5YTFrpic.twitter.com/jwb7Oh6NH9— Thomas Schlijper (@schlijper) February 15, 2021
LOVED LOVED LOVED skating in front of my house today !! 🤍 thank you everyone for the cheering on 🥺 pic.twitter.com/XSs0wenLxS— Linden van Bemmel (@bemmel_l) February 14, 2021
The entire spontaneous routine was captured in a session by photographer Thomas Schlijper.
Linden has skated in various International Skating Union (ISU) competitions across Europe, including The Golden Bear in Zagreb and The Challenge Cup in Den Haag and last skated at the Dragon Trophy 2020 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.