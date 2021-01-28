Announce Khabib: Russian champ receives public offer to make professional debut in ‘the football UFC’ as club bids to sign him up

Khabib Nurmagomedov could officially join a football club for the first time next month if he accepts an offer from FC Kamaz, a Russian Professional Football League team who have made an ambitious public bid for the UFC champion.

Playfully producing an image of football-loving Nurmagomedov in their shirt, promotion-chasing Kamaz gave the unbeaten lightweight king a list of enticements to sign for them following his session at a Spartak Moscow training school in Dubai earlier this week.

Responding to a tantalizing post offering his services to clubs, Kamaz declared that their aim is to score a knockout blow on the rest of the third tier by finishing top of the division, which would earn them a place in the Russian Football National League [FNL].

“Welcome, Khabib," Kamaz began, reciting a "number of reasons" why the Real Madrid fan and friend of Cristiano Ronaldo should make their vision a reality.

@fckamaz Подготовили для вас удостоверение на @TeamKhabib. Если всё сложится, вам останется только вставить дату выдачи😁💪 pic.twitter.com/V17RhtQUMc — Ассоциация ПФЛ (@PFL_RUSSIA) January 28, 2021

"We offer you to make your football debut as part of our team. PFL is the football UFC... we play every match only to win [and are] an ambitious team with the task of entering the FNL."

Kamaz have asked Nurmagomedov to take part in a three-week training camp in Novorossiysk starting on February 12, although the fighter would have quite a journey to join his teammates if he made the journey from his current location in Dubai, which is more than 50 hours away from the Russian city.

The logistics of the 32-year-old moving within easy distance of the club also appear tricky. Kamaz, who play at a stadium with a capacity of 6,504, are based in Naberezhnye Chelny, which is around 1,340 miles from the Dagestan homeland of "The Eagle" and almost 700 miles away from Moscow.

. @fckamaz предложил Хабибу начать свою футбольную карьеру в ПФЛ и позвал чемпиона UFC в команду ⚽Мы проверили — форма сидит отлично! Теперь осталось лишь получить согласие @TeamKhabib. pic.twitter.com/pRfLXAEdU2 — SPORT24.ru (@sport24_ru) January 28, 2021

Any concerns over paperwork, though, appeared to have been eased by the almost immediate assistance of the league, who responded with an image of validation for Nurmagomedov to play.

"We have prepared for you a certificate for [Khabib]," they responded. "If everything goes well, you just have to insert the date of issue."

Nurmagomedov is also known to support his local team, FC Anzhi Makhachkala, who play in the Russian Professional Football League. He recently told his fans that he was preparing for his "football debut" as "a free agent" who was "ready to accept offers."

Kamaz supporters seemed keen on the idea of the high-profile arrival. "As in everything, he is devoted to the cause with respect and dedication," replied one. "I would be glad to have him join the team."