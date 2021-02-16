‘Death and misery’: Olympic swimming medalist Scott Miller arrested after police allege he ‘hid $1.6m drugs haul inside candles’

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been arrested on drugs charges after police raided his home in a suburb of Sydney on Tuesday, reportedly investigating a haul worth $1.6 million that was concealed in candles.

The 45-year-old butterfly specialist, who won silver and bronze medals at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, was detained in Rozelle by police alleging he is the head of a gang supplying methamphetamine across New South Wales.

Another man, whose name has not been revealed but is said to be 47 and known to Miller, was also arrested in the nearby Balmain area, with the pair suspected of hiding quantities of the drug inside candles.

“For all intents and purposes, they looked like regular candles. But they weren't laced with fragrance - they were laced with death and misery,” Detective John Watson said.

Officers allegedly found two kilograms of a substance believed to be heroin and $75,000 in cash at Miller's home, according to 9News.

Police have launched an investigation into a suspected criminal syndicate which has allegedly been led by the former Olympian.

The two men are expected to be charged shortly. Miller's lawyer did not apply for bail, and the ex-athlete will remain in custody until he returns to court in April.

Search warrants were also pursued at a business and a home in Balmain.