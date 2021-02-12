Box-office Kyrgios OUT of Aus Open after throwing away two-set lead vs Thiem – as fans point to ‘needless’ mistake as costing him

Nick Kyrgios’s roller-coaster ride at this year’s Australian Open came to a halt in typically dramatic fashion as the home hero relinquished a two-set lead on the way to defeat against Austria's Dominic Thiem in the third round.

Kyrgios has electrified the crowds in Melbourne and with a five-day ban on fans looming as the city enters a new coronavirus-enforced lockdown on Friday, the Aussie firebrand almost ensured supporters had the perfect send-off before falling agonizingly short against third seed Thiem.

A pumped-up Kyrgios, 25, was in inspired form as he took the first two sets amid a febrile, fiercely partisan atmosphere at his favorite John Cain Arena.

The world number 47 produced a masterclass of big serves and crunching forehands – unsurprisingly throwing in the odd trickshot – as he took charge against last year’s runner-up Thiem.

There were characteristic flashes of temper from Kyrgios throughout the match and at one stage he was docked a point after two code violations, for issuing an audible obscenity and whacking a ball out of the stadium.

To his immense credit, US Open champion Thiem stemmed the tide in the third set, winning it 6-3 and ultimately not looking back.

Kyrgios had waved his arms to pump up the rowdy crowd so it was perhaps with some hypocrisy that he berated match umpire Damien Dumusois to “keep them under control” at the start of the fourth set.

As the Aussie star scrapped desperately to remain in the match, observers pointed to one moment in particular which they claimed might have shifted the momentum inexorably in Thiem’s favor.

In the ninth game of the fourth set, and having already fended off two break points, Kyrgios attempted a ‘tweener’ while on game point, missing it and sending the scoreline back to deuce.

Kyrgios saves two break points at 4-4, serves his 20th ace for game point ... then plays an entirely unnecessary tweener, misses it and is back to deuce. How regrettable might that prove? I already regret seeing it. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 12, 2021

Oh dear. Nick Kyrgios saves two break points at 4-4. Serves an ace for game point and then attempts a totally pointless tweener. Misses and is broken. That really was ill-advised. Thiem serving for the fourth set next. — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) February 12, 2021

Plenty will be made about that missed tweener at a crucial point in the 4th set.But #Kyrgios has always been a live by the sword, die by the sword type of player and you feel like if he changes that approach, it will cost him more matches than it wins him.#AusOpen#AO2021 — Matt Turner (@mattturner1986) February 12, 2021

Fans and pundits decried the showmanship at such a critical juncture as “unnecessary” – and it ultimately proved costly as Thiem broke and saw out the set to level the match at two sets apiece.

The Austrian then asserted himself again in the final set to take an enthralling match, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, and book his spot in the fourth round.

“I was already dealing with the loss, you know, it was first of all [my] first match against Nick on his favorite court, with an amazing crowd... there are easier things to do,” Thiem joked afterwards.

“[Kyrgios] is a huge player when he is on fire like today. Honestly, I was dealing with the loss already but then somehow I was fighting myself into the match… Giving up is never an option.”

Kyrgios declared that he was proud of his efforts in Melbourne after returning from around year out of action.

“I’m super-proud of myself to produce that level and go toe-to-toe with one of the best players in the world… I left it all out there,” Kyrgios said.

“He’s a hell of a player, so disciplined, so composed, his level doesn’t drop. There’s a couple of points in it, but I’m not disappointed at all.”

Thiem will face Grigor Dimitrov in the next round, after the Bulgarian 18th seed was handed a walkover two sets into his match with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

The action in Melbourne will move on without fans for five days, and sadly for the adoring home crowd, without Kyrgios for the remainder of the tournament.