'You're SCUM': Nick Kyrgios offers to FEED 'low lives' who broke into his $350k car as Russian tennis ex jokes about TACO dates

Angry tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has made a pledge to thieves who broke into his car while he was dropping off new girlfriend Chiara Passari – and his former flame, Russian player Anna Kalinskaya, has given him a message of support.

Kyrgios was baffled and furious after robbers stole items from his luxury car, which he told fans was worth $350,000, and claimed that he would be willing to give the "unhappy" criminals clothes and food.

The fuming Australian world number 45 addressed the thieves from behind the wheel on Instagram while boasting about his wealth and possessions.

"This message is to the scum of Canberra," he declared.

"I woke up this morning, 8:15, and dropped off my missus to work, like any normal person would.

"I come to my car and it's been broken into. It's a $350,000 car, so I assume you'd have the respect to even do that.

"You take my clothes, some stuff, my wallet... eventually, I'll just cancel my cards, whatever.

"These are things I worked for. Show some f*cking respect. If you are so unhappy with your life, it's not my fault.

"Just knock on my door. I'll put food in your mouth. I can hand-feed it to you, if you like.

"I can put clothes on your body. I can give you a shower, even. Don't break into someone's car and take their sh*t."

Warning: video contains swearing

Kyrgios told a documentary episode that he rarely swore and was "chilled and mellow" last week, but the unsettling incident led to a swear-laden response from the 25-year-old.

"I didn't do anything to you," he said.

"I don't understand. You've taken sh*t that I've grinded and worked for.

"I'll give you that stuff. Just don't touch my sh*t, basically. You're scum, you're low lives – you don't do that to other people's sh*t.

"I'm not breaking into your sh*t. Don't touch mine."

Kyrgios admitted that sleeping with fans was a "weekly thing" earlier this month, although he added that he was only promiscuous when he was not in a relationship.

He has shared photos of himself in his car with Passari and described her as "my boo" after ending a brief fling with Kalinskaya.

The 21-year-old admitted in May that her and Kyrgios were "not friends" and later deleted a social media post in which she mysteriously wrote about an "energy vampire" and told an unnamed addressee: "You’re not a bad boy, you are simply a bad person".

Asked if she was still in contact with Kyrgios, Kalinskaya told her Instagram followers: “Of course, can’t wait for Tacos in Australia.

"It’s a joke. Seems to be happy with his new girlfriend. Wish him the best, always."