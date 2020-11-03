 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'You're SCUM': Nick Kyrgios offers to FEED 'low lives' who broke into his $350k car as Russian tennis ex jokes about TACO dates

3 Nov, 2020 12:56
Get short URL
'You're SCUM': Nick Kyrgios offers to FEED 'low lives' who broke into his $350k car as Russian tennis ex jokes about TACO dates
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has posed with his car on Instagram alongside girlfriend Chiara Passari © Instagram / k1ngkyrg1os
Angry tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has made a pledge to thieves who broke into his car while he was dropping off new girlfriend Chiara Passari – and his former flame, Russian player Anna Kalinskaya, has given him a message of support.

Kyrgios was baffled and furious after robbers stole items from his luxury car, which he told fans was worth $350,000, and claimed that he would be willing to give the "unhappy" criminals clothes and food.

The fuming Australian world number 45 addressed the thieves from behind the wheel on Instagram while boasting about his wealth and possessions.

"This message is to the scum of Canberra," he declared.

"I woke up this morning, 8:15, and dropped off my missus to work, like any normal person would.

View this post on Instagram

Had to customise my life 😈

A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

"I come to my car and it's been broken into. It's a $350,000 car, so I assume you'd have the respect to even do that.

"You take my clothes, some stuff, my wallet... eventually, I'll just cancel my cards, whatever.

"These are things I worked for. Show some f*cking respect. If you are so unhappy with your life, it's not my fault.

"Just knock on my door. I'll put food in your mouth. I can hand-feed it to you, if you like.

"I can put clothes on your body. I can give you a shower, even. Don't break into someone's car and take their sh*t."

Warning: video contains swearing

Kyrgios told a documentary episode that he rarely swore and was "chilled and mellow" last week, but the unsettling incident led to a swear-laden response from the 25-year-old.

"I didn't do anything to you," he said.

"I don't understand. You've taken sh*t that I've grinded and worked for.

"I'll give you that stuff. Just don't touch my sh*t, basically. You're scum, you're low lives – you don't do that to other people's sh*t.

"I'm not breaking into your sh*t. Don't touch mine."

Kyrgios admitted that sleeping with fans was a "weekly thing" earlier this month, although he added that he was only promiscuous when he was not in a relationship.

View this post on Instagram

My boo 👻

A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

He has shared photos of himself in his car with Passari and described her as "my boo" after ending a brief fling with Kalinskaya.

The 21-year-old admitted in May that her and Kyrgios were "not friends" and later deleted a social media post in which she mysteriously wrote about an "energy vampire" and told an unnamed addressee: "You’re not a bad boy, you are simply a bad person".

Asked if she was still in contact with Kyrgios, Kalinskaya told her Instagram followers: “Of course, can’t wait for Tacos in Australia.

"It’s a joke. Seems to be happy with his new girlfriend. Wish him the best, always."

Also on rt.com 'F**k energy vampire': Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya leaves enigmatic message after breaking up with Nick Kyrgios
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies