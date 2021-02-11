Neymar will MISS Champions League clash with Barcelona as injured Brazilian star out for up to FOUR WEEKS

Neymar has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last 16 first leg against Barcelona next week, the club have announced, with the Brazilian star facing up to four weeks on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old forward was forced off around an hour into PSG's French Cup win at Caen on Wednesday with an injury to his left adductor.

The French champions confirmed fears on Thursday that the setback would definitely rule Neymar out of next Tuesday's clash with Barcelona in Spain.

"In the analysis of the clinical examination and imaging examinations, there is expected to be an unavailability of about 4 weeks depending on the evolution," the club said.

In the worst-case scenario, that would also mean PSG are sweating on whether the Brazilian will be fit for the return leg against Barcelona in Paris on March 10.

The news is another blow for Neymar, who was forced to miss key Champions League encounters for his team against Real Madrid back in 2018 and Manchester United in 2019.

Last season he remained fit in the knockout stages of the competition, helping the club to a maiden appearance in the final, where they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will also be without influential Argentine winger Angel Di Maria for next week's game in Spain, as he is also out injured.

Neymar's absence next week means he will miss a return to the club with whom he claimed Champions League glory in 2015.