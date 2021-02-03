No hugs or singing... but athletes WILL NOT be required to have vaccine as Tokyo Olympics outlines Covid-19 controls

With less than six months to go before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the organizers have issued guidelines aimed at delivering a safe competition by restricting physical contact and requiring regular Covid-19 tests.

The “playbook” the authorities released on Wednesday includes a set of rules that will be obligatory for all participants and guests who visit Japan this summer.

“The playbooks are the basis of our game plan to ensure all Olympic and Paralympic Games participants, and the people of Japan, stay safe and healthy,” the document said.

Physical distancing, hygiene measures, and Covid-19 screening were named as the key factors that will minimize the risk of being infected.

All international arrivals will be obliged to present negative coronavirus test results at an airport.

All Olympic Games participants – athletes and staff – will be required to download Japan’s smartphone applications to monitor their health status.

If anyone were to test positive, he or she must go into complete isolation “in accordance with the instructions of the Japanese health authorities, which may be in a government-approved isolation facility.”

All those planning to attend the biggest summer sports spectacle have been recommended not to use public transport, to avoid physical contact, including hugs and handshakes, and to observe social distancing of at least one meter.

Fans will not be allowed to sing or chant in the stands, with clapping being the only approved way of supporting athletes.

Athletes will not be allowed to attend sporting events other than their own, as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All measures outlined in the playbook will be obligatory for all visitors, even those who have been vaccinated.

“You will not be required to have received a vaccine in order to participate in the games – and all of the rules outlined in this playbook will apply, whether or not you have received the vaccine,” the organizers said.

The Tokyo Games are set to take place from July 23 to August 8. The organizers deny rumors that the competition is likely to be cancelled due to the pandemic.