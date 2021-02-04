ACLU declares ‘transgender myths DEBUNKED,’ says trans girls don't have any ‘unfair advantage’ in women’s sports

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has been AWOL from the fight over free speech on social media, has apparently kept itself busy studying science, finding that biological males don't have physical advantages over females.

The ACLU posted a series of Twitter messages on Wednesday, taking on various beliefs about transgender athletes that it called “myths.” The group said those beliefs, such as transgender girls having physiological advantages over biological girls, have been “debunked.”

“Trans athletes vary in athletic ability, just like cisgender athletes,” the ACLU tweeted. “In many states, the very same cis girls who have claimed that trans athletes have an unfair advantage have consistently performed as well as or better than transgender competitors.”

FACT TWO: Trans athletes do not have an unfair advantage in sports. pic.twitter.com/1aTLqi6A8i — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

The messages, which are part of the ACLU's campaign to fight a proliferation of state laws banning participation in girls' sports by biological males, also included debunking the notion that boys and girls have different biological characteristics. “There are no set hormone ranges, body parts or chromosomes that all people of a particular sex or gender have,” the group said.

The ACLU argued that excluding transgender females from girls' sports hurts female athletes by potentially subjecting them to “gender policing” and robbing them of “caring environments where teammates are supported by each other and by coaches.” The group created and attacked a straw-man myth that “trans students need separate teams,” apparently ignoring the fact that all students can compete in sports based on their biological sex.

Uncommon Ground editor Dan Fisher said the ACLU used a series of “lies, misdirections and clever but empty phrases” to supposedly debunk basic facts, such as the physical differences between males and females.

You refer to trans girls but ‘cis’ women. Are you perhaps just a little bit uncomfortable to be seen advocating for school girls to lose their places on sports teams, on podiums, and scholarships? You bunch of girl & woman hating, science-denying cowards. — Jenny Dee (@JennyAnnDee) February 3, 2021

Twitter users called the group's arguments absurd and dishonest. “A human rights organization advocating cheating is a sight to behold,” one commenter said. Festival director Jenny Dee blasted the ACLU as a “bunch of girl- and woman-hating, science-denying cowards.”

Girls just gotta grow a pair of balls.Men dressed in women's clothes using women's rights that women fought hard for, but now are being robbed by men. EQUALITY⁉️ pic.twitter.com/YNhKkTXIbh — 𝓢𝓪𝓶 𝓢𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓿 🇺🇸 National Security Advisor (@SamSenev) February 3, 2021

Some observers pointed out the clear physical advantages of males – “there are 300 high school boys that currently run a faster 400 meters than the women's Olympic record holder” – while others argued that if the ACLU assertions were true, there would be examples of transgender boys excelling in boys' sports.

Just gonna leave this here: https://t.co/vJ5gKvlQCP — Gus Griffen (@touchandtank) February 3, 2021

The ACLU's Twitter campaign came the same day that Republican Senators grilled President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of education, Miguel Cardona. Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) questioned Cardona on his support for allowing biological males to compete with females in girls' sports. The nominee confirmed that he believes schools are legally responsible for providing opportunities for students, including transgender children, to participate in activities such as sports.

“This kind of thing is going to lead to, really just the vast majority of America just wondering, who are these people that think it's OK?” Paul told Cardona. “From what planet are you from to think it's OK that boys would compete with girls in a track meet and that somehow would be fair?”

