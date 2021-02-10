German World Cup winner Jerome Boateng’s ex-girlfriend found dead just a week after pair split

Polish model Kasia Lenhardt was found dead in a Berlin apartment just a week after breaking up with German World Cup winner and Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng

The exact details of the tragedy remain unknown, but German police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Her parents reportedly called the police after failing to contact Lenhardt for several hours.

The 25-year-old model reportedly committed suicide on her son's sixth birthday, just a week after Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng announced their split.

"She died a week after Jerome gave an interview in which he said their relationship was over. He said some really nasty things about Kasia. She was very upset by it," one of Lenhardt’s friend was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

The couple began dating just over a year ago but ended their relationship on February 2.

Speaking about their breakup, Boateng accused the model of sabotaging his previous relationship with an ex-girlfriend named Rebecca, as well as blackmailing him into staying with her.

"As is known from the media, I ended the relationship with Kasia Lenhardt,” the defender wrote.

“We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one. I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologise to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children.”

"I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now.”

The player hasn’t yet made any comments regarding Lenhardt’s death, but it was confirmed that Boateng has left Bayern's camp at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar after news of the tragedy broke.