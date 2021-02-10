‘You messed it up!’ Conor McGregor indulges in gold-plated steak from Salt Bae – but UFC star gets ribbed for sprinkling skills

Conor McGregor is famously fond of all things that glitter and sparkle, so much so that the Irish UFC star has dined out on a gold-plated steak served up by celebrity chef Salt Bae.

Fresh from his second-round knockout defeat by Dustin Poirier last month, McGregor does not appear to be feeling any ill-effects.

Eating out at Salt Bae's restaurant in Dubai, the fight star winked at the camera and smiled as the famous Turkish chef - real name Nusret Gokce - carved the steak in his signature style before serving a piece to McGregor.

The dish is known as 'the Golden Tomahawk', and is a choice wagyu cut wrapped in a 24-karat gold leaf which is edible but tasteless and textureless, being applied purely for bling.

It is reported as setting customers back a whopping $1,000.

McGregor certainly seemed to enjoy it, although some online were quick to point out that the Irishman missed the chance to sprinkle salt onto the meant in the flamboyant, bent-elbow style that is typically used by Salt Bae.

"He doesn’t know how to salt bae?!" joked one fan on Instagram, while another wrote: "Messed up the whole salt part."

McGregor has remained in the Middle East after his defeat to Poirier at UFC 257 last month, which capped a disappointing return to the octagon for the Irishman after 12 months out.

Poirier's victory leveled the score between the pair at 1 win apiece, with a trilogy fight now being touted by both for later this year.

Also on rt.com Conor McGregor poses on $780K-a-week superyacht moored at UFC Fight Island – as coach jokes ‘there are no bigger boats’

In an interview with RT Sport back in 2019, Salt Bae shared his own workout secrets and even joked that he would be ready to enter the combat sports world.

"McGregor, Khabib, everybody," he said. "I am ready. I have respect for them, but if one day they invite me I'm ready for fighting."

The 37-year-old chef does in fact boast a background forged inside a boxing ring.

"I started boxing 20 years ago for [Turkish team] Fenerbahce. I was the number two [-ranked fighter] in Istanbul, but 20 years ago," he explained.

"I'm training. I'm always ready. Maybe UFC invites me one day – I'm fighting."

That dream remains unfulfilled, although considering his culinary success, Salt Bae still has some of the best in the game flocking to his restaurants.