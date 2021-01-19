Conor McGregor poses on $780K-a-week superyacht moored at UFC Fight Island – as coach jokes ‘there are no bigger boats’

Conor McGregor found a yacht to match his super-sized self-confidence as the Irishman posed on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi ahead of his comeback against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this weekend.

McGregor sailed into town on Monday – reportedly a day later than expected – after putting the finishing touches to his camp in Dubai.

The giant vessel he arrived on – the luxury 300ft Moonlight II – docked within sight of Etihad Arena, and McGregor was later seen arriving in similar style at the Yas Island fighters’ hotel, where he was chauffeured in a Rolls Royce.

The Irishman will now start his mandatory two-day quarantine, but still found time to share some more images of his stylish arrival abroad a superyacht which is quoted as being available to rent from a whopping €645,000 ($780,000) per week.

“My island,” McGregor captioned the images, which feature him alone on deck in sunglasses, shirtless and wearing garish green bottoms while holding a coffee cup.

Paraphrasing the famous line from Jaws, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh quipped: “We're gonna need a bigger boat - there are no bigger boats.”

“Epitome of social distancing,” joked UFC welterweight Jake Matthews.

Also on rt.com Zen master: Relaxed Conor McGregor arrives at Fight Island on luxury yacht before final preparations for UFC 257

According to nautical website Yacht Charter Fleet, the Moonlight II boasts an astonishing list of luxury features including 18 cabins, 36 crew, a health and beauty center, a fully-equipped gym, a private master deck with jacuzzi and even its own cinema.

But after pleasure comes business for McGregor, who will be returning to the octagon for the first time since he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone just 40 seconds into their welterweight bout at UFC 246 last January.

This time ‘The Notorious’ faces a rematch at 155lbs with Poirier – a man he knocked out inside the first round when they met six years ago at featherweight, as McGregor was making his way up in the early stages of his time with the UFC.

Also on rt.com 'Conor is creating a masterpiece. He'll take Dustin apart in 1st round!' McGregor sparring partner Dylan Moran to RT Sport (VIDEO)

There is arguably added incentive for the pair to perform this weekend after lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov hinted he would be tempted out of retirement if his UFC rivals “showed something spectacular” on Fight Island.

Khabib is also on Yas Island to corner his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, who makes his UFC debut on Wednesday.

The Russian’s coach, Javier Mendez, has said it would be wise for the UFC to keep Khabib and former foe McGregor apart to avoid any fireworks.

McGregor and Khabib have not come face to face since their infamous clash at UFC 229 in October 2018, when the Dagestani choked out his rival then sparked a mass melee by vaulting the cage and attacking members of his team.

McGregor has accused Khabib of “scurrying” from a rematch and has even claimed provocatively that he is still the true lightweight champion.