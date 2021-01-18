Zen master: Relaxed Conor McGregor arrives at Fight Island on luxury yacht before final preparations for UFC 257

Conor McGregor is man who knows how to arrive in style and kept up that tradition by sailing into Fight Island on a large yacht.

McGregor returns to the octagon this weekend to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, in a rematch pair’s 2014 fight which the Irishman won inside the first round.

After finishing the last part of his training camp in Dubai, McGregor made the trip by boat to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, where he will compete at the Etihad Arena on Sunday morning local time (Saturday evening in the US).

The 32-year-old was a picture of composure as he sailed in, striking a Zen pose in images shared on social media.

The Notorious was later seen arriving at the fighters’ hotel on the island in no less lavish fashion, rocking up in a Rolls Royce.

This weekend marks the first time McGregor has been in action since he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inside 40 seconds of their welterweight bout in Las Vegas last January.

Also on rt.com ‘What a tool’: UFC’s Conor McGregor savaged over ‘tacky and classless’ X-rated $2mn watch in spending spree ahead of Poirier fight

McGregor has vowed to knock Poirier out in similarly quick style, although the former two-weight champion has also said he would relish the chance of being dragged into a more protracted war with the American.

Unusually, McGregor has had to share much of the spotlight in the build-up to the fight after UFC boss Dana White announced that retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would be casting an eye over events at UFC 257 to see if a worthy opponent emerges to lure him back into the octagon for one final time.

Also on rt.com 'Show me something spectacular': Dana White says Khabib COULD REVERSE retirement decision... if lightweight rivals impress

The Russian is also on Fight Island, in his case to corner his cousin Umar in his UFC debut on Wednesday.

With McGregor going into quarantine on his arrival, the bitter former rivals may not cross paths – which Khabib’s coach Javier Mendez told RT Sport would be wise considering their past history.