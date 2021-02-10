Super Bowl streaker claims he won $375,000 by betting on himself making field dash... but others are skeptical

Yuri Andrade, the Florida man who ran onto the field during the 2021 Super Bowl, has claimed he won $375,000 after betting on his own stunt.

The 31-year-old interrupted the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs after sprinting onto the field wearing shorts and a pink swimsuit.

His run was quickly ended by security officers who escorted the troublemaker off the pitch.

Police charged Andrade with trespassing. He said it cost him $1,000 to get out of jail, and claimed that he cleared $374,000 on a bet.

He said the idea for the stunt emerged after he saw that a gambling website offered +750 odds if someone ran onto the field during the Super Bowl.

He says he bet $50,000 on a prop bet and contacted everyone he knew to ask them to bet on someone storming the field.

Andrade got tickets for the game and recruited a friend to serve as a decoy who distracted a security guard, allowing him to sneak onto the field.

He said he made $375,000 in profit, however, his whopping win was doubted by reporter Patrick Everson, who said that a global-market sportsbook spokesperson told him the claims are probably not true.

“No book in their right mind would take $50K limits on that. Nowhere close,” the spokesperson.

1/ A lot of hullaballoo today about the #SuperBowl streaker purportedly making a $50K bet at +750 that there would be a streaker during the game.Per a global-market sportsbook spokesperson:"No book in their right mind would take $50K limits on that. Nowhere close." — Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) February 9, 2021

“If there was one, I’d have been right there next to him in a pink tutu.”

Andrade was immediately linked to social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, as the name of his adult website was written on the streaker’s pink thong bathing suit.