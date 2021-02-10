 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Super Bowl streaker claims he won $375,000 by betting on himself making field dash... but others are skeptical

10 Feb, 2021 13:33
Yuri Andrade © AFP / Patrick Smith
Yuri Andrade © AFP / Patrick Smith
Yuri Andrade, the Florida man who ran onto the field during the 2021 Super Bowl, has claimed he won $375,000 after betting on his own stunt.

The 31-year-old interrupted the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs after sprinting onto the field wearing shorts and a pink swimsuit.

His run was quickly ended by security officers who escorted the troublemaker off the pitch.

Police charged Andrade with trespassing. He said it cost him $1,000 to get out of jail, and claimed that he cleared $374,000 on a bet.

He said the idea for the stunt emerged after he saw that a gambling website offered +750 odds if someone ran onto the field during the Super Bowl.

He says he bet $50,000 on a prop bet and contacted everyone he knew to ask them to bet on someone storming the field.

Andrade got tickets for the game and recruited a friend to serve as a decoy who distracted a security guard, allowing him to sneak onto the field.

He said he made $375,000 in profit, however, his whopping win was doubted by reporter Patrick Everson, who said that a global-market sportsbook spokesperson told him the claims are probably not true.

No book in their right mind would take $50K limits on that. Nowhere close,” the spokesperson.

If there was one, I’d have been right there next to him in a pink tutu.”

Andrade was immediately linked to social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, as the name of his adult website was written on the streaker’s pink thong bathing suit.

