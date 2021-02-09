WATCH: Fighter lands INCREDIBLE spinning wheel kick KO at Khabib’s EFC 33 event in Moscow

Georgy Shakhruramazanov scored an explosive knockout to illuminate EFC 33 in Moscow as the promotion held a first event in the Russian capital since being acquired by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Russian featherweight Shakhruramazanov set up the finish with a brutal knee to the body of opponent Ali Dikaev before unleashing the kick which left him out cold on the canvas just under three minutes into the first round.

Shakhruramazanov improved to 10-0 with the stunning KO and was the toast of MMA Twitter after the clip was shared.

“Looks like Khabib made a good investment,” read one reply.

“That surely broke the guys jaw… what a kick,” added another, while one fan wrote: “I could watch spinning kicks all day.”

Oh my god. Spectacular spinning wheel kick KO by Georgy Shakhruramazanov (10-0) #EFC33pic.twitter.com/W07tneiKa9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2021

It was reported in November that Khabib had acquired Gorilla Fighting Championship and that it would be renamed to incorporate the undefeated Dagestani’s famous fighting moniker.

Khabib subsequently said he wants the promotion to be featured on the UFC’s Fight Pass streaming service, and to provide a pathway for fighters into the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

"Other promotions want their fighters to stay. I don't want that. I want EFC to be a launchpad into the world stage. We need at least 10 years to be better than UFC, so we don't have those goals,” Khabib said at the time.

"A 23-year-old fighter can have 6-7 fights, win the title and defend it, then sign with the UFC in just two years. That's a more realistic short-term goal than looking ahead 10-12 years just for a chance to become the best promotion in the world. But we do aim to become one of the best in the world."

The promotion held a debut event alongside UAE Warriors in Abu Dhabi last month, and has now arrived in Khabib’s motherland.

After his fireworks on Tuesday, Shakhruramazanov, 25, looks like a man with a big future in EFC and beyond.