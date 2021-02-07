Winning 10 consecutive games against top 10 players ‘boosts confidence’, Medvedev says after Russia wins ATP Cup
“I would like to thank the team. Andrey has won all his games,” Medvedev said. “Thanks for being here with me. It’s a really big accomplishment, since I also didn’t lose a single match.”
Russia faced Italy in the finals. Medvedev defeated Matteo Berrettini 6:4 and 6:2, adding to his winning streak, which now stands at 14 and includes 10 matches against the world’s highest-ranked players.
“Playing 10 games against opponents from the Top 10 and not losing a single one – it boosts confidence a lot,” Medvedev said. “Even when you lose, you know that you are capable of playing on such a level, and it helps to stay strong next time.”
Rublev won 6:1 and 6:2 over Fabio Fognini. He told reporters that he views the ATP Cup as a very important tournament. "Good ranking points, all of the top players are here, plus you get to represent your country," he said.
