 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Winning 10 consecutive games against top 10 players ‘boosts confidence’, Medvedev says after Russia wins ATP Cup

7 Feb, 2021 09:24
Get short URL
Winning 10 consecutive games against top 10 players ‘boosts confidence’, Medvedev says after Russia wins ATP Cup
Team Russia, including Daniil Medvedev (R), waves at fans after winning the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021. © William West / AFP
Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev have won the ATP Cup for Russia, as Medvedev adds to his now 14-match winning streak.

“I would like to thank the team. Andrey has won all his games,” Medvedev said. “Thanks for being here with me. It’s a really big accomplishment, since I also didn’t lose a single match.”

Russia faced Italy in the finals. Medvedev defeated Matteo Berrettini 6:4 and 6:2, adding to his winning streak, which now stands at 14 and includes 10 matches against the world’s highest-ranked players.

“Playing 10 games against opponents from the Top 10 and not losing a single one – it boosts confidence a lot,” Medvedev said. “Even when you lose, you know that you are capable of playing on such a level, and it helps to stay strong next time.”

Rublev won 6:1 and 6:2 over Fabio Fognini. He told reporters that he views the ATP Cup as a very important tournament. “Good ranking points, all of the top players are here, plus you get to represent your country,” he said.

Also on rt.com Russian tennis sensation Ekaterina Alexandrova stuns world No2 Simona Halep as she storms to crushing win ahead of Australian Open

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies