Russian tennis sensation Ekaterina Alexandrova stuns world No2 Simona Halep as she storms to crushing win ahead of Australian Open

Russian tennis ace Ekaterina Alexandrova has proved she is in excellent competitive shape ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam in Australia, losing only three games to stun world number two Simona Halep at the Gippsland Trophy.

Alexandrova made a slow start as she dropped two opening games to the top seed at the tournament but soon redeemed her unimpressive opening by notching six games in a row to take the first set 6-2.

The Russian stuck to her aggressive style in the second set, taking an early 3-0 lead over Halep, who appeared to be struggling with a back injury.

Halep did her best to reverse the course of the game and even saved a match point, but it did little to help her cause as Alexandrova, the world number 33, sealed a well-deserved victory, reaching the semifinal of the competition.

Ekaterina Alexandrova storms into the #GippslandWTA final 4️⃣The 🇷🇺 seed eliminates No.1 seed Halep 6-2, 6-1. pic.twitter.com/NJgQnLB1bs — wta (@WTA) February 5, 2021

Ekaterina Alexandrova takes on the dangerous Kaia Kanepi in the semifinals of the Gippsland Trophy for a place in the biggest final of her career!Having trailed a set and a break down in her first match, Katya has followed it up with straight-set wins over Halep and Swiatek! pic.twitter.com/5mtW1QqSjM — WTA Russians (@WTArussians) February 5, 2021

"It'll be just great for me," Alexandrova said of her test in the final four after the match.

"I just tried to play my best. I was kind-of nervous at the start because this court isn't my lucky one but, after two games, I won one game and I felt much better."

Alexandrova will face former top-15 player Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, for a spot in the final.