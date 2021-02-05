 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian tennis sensation Ekaterina Alexandrova stuns world No2 Simona Halep as she storms to crushing win ahead of Australian Open

5 Feb, 2021 13:23
Ekaterina Alexandrova © REUTERS / Susan Mullane
Russian tennis ace Ekaterina Alexandrova has proved she is in excellent competitive shape ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam in Australia, losing only three games to stun world number two Simona Halep at the Gippsland Trophy.

Alexandrova made a slow start as she dropped two opening games to the top seed at the tournament but soon redeemed her unimpressive opening by notching six games in a row to take the first set 6-2.

The Russian stuck to her aggressive style in the second set, taking an early 3-0 lead over Halep, who appeared to be struggling with a back injury.

Halep did her best to reverse the course of the game and even saved a match point, but it did little to help her cause as Alexandrova, the world number 33, sealed a well-deserved victory, reaching the semifinal of the competition.

"It'll be just great for me," Alexandrova said of her test in the final four after the match.

"I just tried to play my best. I was kind-of nervous at the start because this court isn't my lucky one but, after two games, I won one game and I felt much better."

Alexandrova will face former top-15 player Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, for a spot in the final.

