Russian star Alexandrova shocks French Open champ Swiatek in Melbourne

Russian star Ekaterina Alexandrova produced a stunning performance to beat reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Gippsland Trophy, a warm-up event ahead of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old Russian sealed a well-deserved victory in style, dominating on court during two sets to defeat her higher-ranked Polish rival.

Ninth seed Alexandrova needed just 79 minutes to oust the Pole 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event in Melbourne.

The Russian player never trailed in the match, serving seven aces and breaking her opponent's serve four times.

She advances to her second quarterfinal in 12 months, facing off against world number two, Simona Halep, who defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany in her match.

The players are getting ready for the season-opening Grand Slam event, which is scheduled to kick off next Monday in Melbourne.

The tournament organizers have introduced unprecedented safety measures, forcing all participants to serve a 14-day quarantine before being approved to play on court.