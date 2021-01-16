 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

By the numbers: WATCH Russian synchronized swimming star Kristina Makushenko's INCREDIBLE display of flexibility

16 Jan, 2021 13:29
Get short URL
By the numbers: WATCH Russian synchronized swimming star Kristina Makushenko's INCREDIBLE display of flexibility
Makushkino's latest display amazed her fans. © Instagram @kristimakusha
Russian former synchronized swimming star Kristina Makushenko delighted fans with her latest smash-hit social media clip showing off her stunning underwater suppleness.

Makushenko is a multiple World and European champion who since retiring has moved to Miami to work as a coach and has also become an Instagram influencer and TikTok sensation.

Makushenko’s past clips include her doing a Michael Jackson Moonwalk underwater as well as a 360-degree turn in a pair of stilettos.

Her latest effort is just as impressive, and shows the swim star lying horizontally under the water while incredibly contorting her legs more than 180 degrees past a series of numbers added to the screen.

“Flexibility test! Which number you can do?” Makushenko captioned the clip.

Fans were amazed at the star’s flexibility, with one writing: “This is so cool!”

“Holy moly that’s incredible!” read another reply.

Russia’s legions of successful synchronized swimming stars are rapidly taking social media by storm, with the likes of current competitors Vlada Chigireva and Varvara Subbotina – among numerous others – also enjoying burgeoning popularity for their output on Instagram and elsewhere.  

Also on rt.com ‘Girls like us’: Russian synchronized swimming stunners recreate Shakira dance underwater (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies