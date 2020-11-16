'Summer's over': Russian synchronized swimming stunner Subbotina longs for sunshine as she posts bikini beach pic

Russian synchronized swimming star Varvara Subbotina is yearning for some summer sun after she posted a wistful throwback photo her team’s recent training camp in the UAE.

The 19-year-old displayed her stunning suppleness while striking a pose on the sand in a black bikini.

The four-time world champion said the pictures from the training camp remind her of the sunny days which she misses now that she's back in Russia.

“Summer is over and only pictures are left,” Subbotina wrote.

“We've already resumed training, that’s why I'm sharing less photos than usual. Sorry, I don’t have enough power and time for Instagram,” she added.

The swimmer and her decorated teammates have been getting ready for the 2020 Tokyo Games, where they will try to extend Russia’s whopping winning streak spanning more than 20 years.

The Russian mermaids have been unbeaten on the international circuit since the 2000 Sydney Games when they clinched their maiden title under Tatiana Pokrovskaya’s guidance.