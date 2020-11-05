'Don't blink': Tyson showcases terrifying power & speed as 54yo icon steps up training for comeback vs Jones Jr. (VIDEO)

Mike Tyson looks in formidable shape as the heavyweight boxing legend showcases his sharpness ahead of his November 28 comeback against fellow ring legend Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, 53, will step between the ropes for a first contest in 15 years when he faces Jones, 51, in an eight-round exhibition bout in California later this month.

And the latest footage from the Tyson training camp shows that 'Iron Mike' appears to have rekindled the ferocious power and speed which once earned him the title 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

In the short clip posted by Tyson's Brazilian trainer Rafael Cordeiro, the former world heavyweight king fires off a flurry of punches to the body and pads while Cordeiro backs towards the ropes.

"Don't blink!" Cordeiro captioned the footage, also promoting the November 28 date for the pay-per-view match-up with Jones.

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo was clearly impressed, replying with three flame emojis, while other replies simply read "power" and "brutal".

Others suggested they feared for Jones stepping into the ring with such a fired-up version of Tyson.

"Roy Jones must be panicking watching these clips from training," wrote one fan.

At a virtual press conference at the end of last month, Tyson said he was aiming to "disable" his veteran opponent.

"My mindset is totally bliss," Tyson stated. "This is something I've done all my life since I was 13 years old. I'm more evolved now than I've ever been. My objective is to go in there with the best intentions of my life and to disable my opponent, and that's just what it is."

Former four-weight world champion Jones – who picked up a staggering 66 victories in a 75-fight professional career spanning two decades – has admitted that Tyson is a dangerous prospect, but also says he is relishing the task of facing a fellow icon.

"Have you ever fought Mike Tyson?" Jones said at the same press conference, referring to a common question he was asked throughout his career.

"Now I don't have to say 'no' no more. I'm so glad to get this opportunity because now I can say, 'Yes, I did. I sure did.' And guess what? Tune in on the 28th, and you'll see how it goes."