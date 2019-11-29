 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London Bridge stabbing: Police fire shots at attacker, multiple people injured
HomeSport News

‘Are you serious guys?' Russian swim star Subbotina calls out fan who asks if her ‘boobs really are that big’ (PHOTOS)

29 Nov, 2019 15:11
Get short URL
‘Are you serious guys?' Russian swim star Subbotina calls out fan who asks if her ‘boobs really are that big’ (PHOTOS)
© Instagram / varechka_subbotina21
Russian synchronized swimmer Varvara Subbotina has snapped at a fan who asked if her “boobs are really that big,” telling them “to use their brains before asking stupid things.”

The four-time world champion was holding an Instagram Q&A session when she was startled by the bizarre question from one follower, who seemed desperate to know whether her breasts were the same size in real life as they appear in her social media snaps.

READ MORE: 'I admit I'm an Instagram addict': Russian world swimming champion opens up on social media life (PHOTOS)

Are your boobs really that big or it’s just a photo effect?” the question read.

© Instagram / varechka_subbotina21

I just want to ask one question… are you serious, guys?” a disgruntled Subbotina replied.

Do you use your brain before asking such questions?” she added.

Earlier this year the 18-year-old admitted to having an “unhealthy” social media addiction which even affects her training.

The athlete, widely considered to be one of the most talented young synchronized swimmers in Russia, also noted that duet coach Tatiana Danchenko told her to be “more modest” while sharing pictures, some of which she found to be too revealing.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies