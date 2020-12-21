'I’m free, that says enough': Ajax forward Quincy Promes reacts to his arrest and alleged involvement in stabbing incident

Ajax forward Quincy Promes, who was released from custody last week, has spoken up about his alleged involvement in a stabbing, saying that the fact he is free now proves that police didn’t have grounds to hold him in prison.

The 28-year-old winger was arrested last week on suspicion of stabbing a man in July in a town near Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

He was released two days later, but remains a suspect as the investigation continues.

Promes played for Ajax on Sunday in a clash against ADO Den Haag, appearing on the field in the second half.

In a post-match interview, he agreed to talk about his recent arrest, noting he “had nothing to hide.”

“It was a shock for everyone, but I am glad I was released so quickly,” he said.

“I’m just as shocked as the rest of the world. It is something from my private life, I cannot say more about it. But I am now free and I think that says enough. It’s nice that the club supports me, not only Erik ten Hag, but also my teammates, for example,” he added.

“It feels good that people believe in me, that helps me a lot. I don’t want to waste any more energy on peripheral matters. It is a difficult situation for everyone, but we have to look to the future because we can still influence it. What has happened has happened.”

According to the Dutch press, the stabbing incident happened in Abcoude, a town south of Amsterdam, at a family gathering hosted by Promes.

He allegedly had an argument with a family member and stabbed them with a knife, leaving the victim seriously injured.

The man stabbed brought charges against the Ajax player last month and police have been investigating all details of the incident.