Mo to go? Liverpool considering SELLING Mo Salah as Egyptian ace said to be 'upset' with situation at Anfield

In a move that would have been considered unthinkable 12 months ago, Liverpool could be preparing to sell star striker Mohamed Salah, according to his friend and teammate.

Salah's former Egyptian national teammate Mohamed Aboutrika has revealed that his friend is not happy with his current situation at Anfield, after being snubbed for the Reds' captaincy during their recent UEFA Champions League tie against Midtjylland.

Boss Jurgen Klopp instead turned to defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to wear the captain's armband for the match, but Salah viewed the decision as a snub.

That move, plus some other undisclosed reasons, are thought to be behind Salah's unrest on Merseyside and during an interview with beIN Sports, former teammate Aboutrika said he'd recently been in contact with his friend, who expressed his frustration.

"I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field," Aboutraki said.

"I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public.

"One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland."

Aboutrika also stated that Salah's status as a Liverpool player isn't as high as it would be if he was producing the same level of performances in a Barcelona or Real Madrid shirt.

"If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would've won the Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona," he said.

"In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes. I do not have any influence over Salah's decisions. He is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him."

The comments, particularly those regarding Liverpool's "economic" motivations for potentially considering a sale, are sure to alert Europe's top clubs, who are sure to be interested in bringing the 28-year-old, either during the January transfer window, or in the summer.