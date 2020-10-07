 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Liverpool's Mo Salah hailed as 'real-life hero' after 'saving homeless man from thugs and giving him £100'

7 Oct, 2020 09:44
'Egyptian King' Mo Salah has been praised for his actions. © Reuters
Liverpool star Mo Salah has proved himself to be a hero off the pitch as well as on it after he reportedly saved a homeless man from being harassed by a group of thugs, before handing him £100 ($130).

The incident is said to have happened after the Reds’ 3-1 win over Arsenal on September 28, when the Egyptian arrived at a petrol station near Anfield and saw a group of men harassing David Craig.

The 50-year-old told The Sun: “Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch.

“He heard what a group of lads were saying to me, then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’.

“I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo incredibly handed me £100. What a complete legend.”

The incident was caught on CCTV, which appeared to show Salah intervening on Craig’s behalf.

Craig, a former laborer, sleeps on the streets of Liverpool near Anfield, having been homeless for six years following a fall-out with his family.

“Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me,” he added.

“They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job.

“He saw what was happening and said something to them and then he went to the cash machine.

“I was more than chuffed. I’m a massive fan.

“Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him.”

Salah has been a sensational addition at Liverpool since he arrived from Roma in 2017.

The 28-year-old has 99 goals and 41 assists for the Reds in just 158 matches, and his efforts have helped the club win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League their first league title in 30 years.

He has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with five goals already to his name, although two of them came in Liverpool’s 7-2 humiliation by Aston Villa on Sunday.

