Salah fuels up: Anfield ace Mo Salah shows his generosity by paying for drivers' fuel at a Liverpool petrol station

11 Jun, 2020 13:52
Salah fuels up: Anfield ace Mo Salah shows his generosity by paying for drivers' fuel at a Liverpool petrol station
Mohamed Salah © Reuters / Carl Recine;  @wisketvintageuk (Twitter)
Some Liverpool fans would tell you that it's a gas watching Egyptian star Mo Salah playing for the Reds. But his latest public appearance saw him gassing up his fans in an entirely different way.

The Anfield hero was spotted at a Sainsbury's petrol station in Liverpool on Thursday and stunned fellow drivers by paying for all of the other cars' petrol bills before heading off.

News of Salah's kind gesture quickly circulated on social media, with tweeter @wisketvintageuk posting, "@MoSalah proving he's a beautiful human being – he just paid for my cousin's petrol!! How kind!!"

The poster later deleted her post, but responded to a reply saying, "I always heard he was a good man and very kind, but when my cousin called me this afternoon so excited to tell me what had happened it really touched me. What a lovely thing @MoSalah did today... and he didn’t have to xx just a lovely man clearly XX"

The striker is getting ready to return to action for Liverpool as the English Premier League season gets set to resume on June 17.

Liverpool, however, don't return to action until June 21, when they take on cross-town rivals Everton in a Merseyside Derby.

The Reds currently sit a colossal 25 points clear of last season's champions Manchester City. And with City taking on Arsenal on June 17, Jurgen Klopp's side could find themselves potentially one win from their first-ever Premier League title.

If Arsenal defeat City, a Liverpool win over their old rivals would secure the title.

