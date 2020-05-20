Mo Salah and the Four Thieves: Gang of armed robbers wearing Mo Salah masks arrested by police in Egypt

Mo Salah has many imitators thanks to his spectacular scoring record. But none have gone as far to mimic Mo as a gang of four criminals arrested by Egyptian police in Cairo for wearing masks of the Liverpool forward to rob stores.

Salah is an icon and his face is perhaps the most recognisable in his home country, so much so it was cunningly used to conceal the identity of a gang of thieves on a recent crime spree.

The crew were apprehended by the Egyptian Interior Ministry trying to escape after being approached by security forces while attempting to rob a store on Hassanein Heikal Street, in the Nasr City neighbourhood of Egypt’s capital.

The syndicate operated their shoplifting ring by cutting locks off stores and burglarising the premises while armed, according to Arabic Egyptian news web portal Masrawy.

'Egyptian King' Salah is no stranger to people sporting masks of his face, although fans usually wear masks bearing the striker's image in the stands while paying homage to the Champion's League winner who has notched 41 goals in 67 appearances for his country.