Horrific tragedy: Groundsman dies after floodlight ramp falls on him at French stadium

21 Dec, 2020 11:29
A French Ligue 1 match between Lorient and Rennes was marred by tragedy when a groundsman who was working at the stadium died in a freak accident minutes after the final whistle.

The shocking accident occurred 10 minutes after the game when stadium workers at the Stade de Moustoir had started their post-game duties.

A man, who was identified as a 38-year-old groundsman, sadly lost his life after part of a lighting structure suddenly collapsed.

The floodlight ramp, which is used to help with pitch maintenance, fell on top of him, causing him to suffer cardiac arrest.

Emergency services present at the stadium immediately rushed to help, but unfortunately their efforts to save his life were in vain.

The man was taken to a hospital in Lorient in critical condition and died from his injuries there.

According to local reports, players on both teams were “completely panicked” by the tragedy which shocked the entire country.

