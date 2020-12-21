The king of angry runs: Watch NFL star Derrick Henry send opponent flying with POWERFUL stiff-arm (VIDEO)

We're used to seeing UFC and boxing stars routinely flooring their opponents, but one man who seems to be every bit as explosive is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who claimed another victim on Sunday.

Henry, who weighs in at a solid 247 pounds, which would place him firmly in the UFC's heavyweight division, has ludicrous speed for his size, but his calling card over the course of the last two seasons has been his otherwordly strength.

The Titans running back has showcased that strength and power in a number of viral moments over the last season, as he has used his brute force to fend off would-be tacklers with "stiff-arm" pushes in order to pick up big yardage during his runs.

It's seen him featured on the NFL's morning show, Good Morning Football, as one of the stars of their popular segment, "Angry Runs," and the show looks certain to feature his latest highlight, from Sunday's 46-25 win over the Detroit Lions.

In another dominant performance, Henry rushed 147 yards from 24 carries – an average of 6.1 yards per carry – and scored a touchdown as the Titans improved to 10-4 for the season.

But while his touchdown helped his team to victory, his big viral moment came when he flattened Lions cornerback Alex Myres with a brutal stiff-arm.

Derrick Henry with the MEAN stiff arm! 👑📺: Watch #DETvsTEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/1jhPLFZncg — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 20, 2020

It led to plenty of reaction online, including some fans reposting the video with alternative commentary. One repurposed the video with a soundtrack from legendary WWE commentator Jim Ross, then posted another featuring recent fight commentary from rapper Snoop Dogg.

It's not the first time Henry has stiff-armed an opponent into the turf in spectacular fashion. Earlier this season, another powerful run from the Titans running back saw him come up against Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman. His powerful stiff-arm sent Norman flying backward through the air and into the ground.

It proves that Henry is no fluke, and the hulking Titans running back is a serious force in the NFL, and quite possibly among the most powerful athletes in the world today.