‘I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce’: Lamar Jackson denies taking emergency toilet break during Ravens-Browns clash

15 Dec, 2020 12:00
Lamar Jackson denied dashing off for an urgent toilet break. © Reuters / Twitter
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has denied rumors that he needed an emergency bathroom break during Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, insisting that he exited the game due to cramps.

Baltimore held a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter when Jackson suddenly ran to the locker room, citing health problems.

A camera caught the player jogging to the locker room with the Ravens saying his return was questionable as he was suffering from cramps.

His sudden departure sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans speculating about the reasons. Many suggested that he simply faked the injury to cover for an urgent bathroom break.

Jackson, who missed nearly full two series due to cramps, returned to the field, leading his squad to a much needed 47-42 win.

He threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown, helping his team regain the lead. He then set up Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with two seconds left, sealing the Ravens win.

In the post-game interview, Jackson denied going to the toilet during the game, insisting he needed treatment for cramps.

I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” Jackson said, referring to the former Boston Celtics star who was carried off the court in a wheelchair in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

Pierce, who also quickly returned to the game, later claimed that he needed to go to the bathroom.

