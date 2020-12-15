‘I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce’: Lamar Jackson denies taking emergency toilet break during Ravens-Browns clash
Baltimore held a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter when Jackson suddenly ran to the locker room, citing health problems.
A camera caught the player jogging to the locker room with the Ravens saying his return was questionable as he was suffering from cramps.
I know that kind of run, and it ain’t because of cramps lol... pic.twitter.com/icg4Wv9pgt— Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) December 15, 2020
His sudden departure sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans speculating about the reasons. Many suggested that he simply faked the injury to cover for an urgent bathroom break.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JFatUvzlsh— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 15, 2020
THE LAMAR JACKSON POOP GAME! 💩💩💩 pic.twitter.com/l75DVKQyeg— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 15, 2020
@Lj_era8 it's cool you had to poop man. Everyone does it. Just tell em " yeah I had to poop right quick and get this W" pic.twitter.com/qc4790DTMw— Stephen Gillaspie (@StephenBTG) December 15, 2020
Jackson, who missed nearly full two series due to cramps, returned to the field, leading his squad to a much needed 47-42 win.
He threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown, helping his team regain the lead. He then set up Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with two seconds left, sealing the Ravens win.
In the post-game interview, Jackson denied going to the toilet during the game, insisting he needed treatment for cramps.
Lamar Jackson coming back from the locker room after having to poop pic.twitter.com/R7ECQXsU6S— Trev (@DaBigJohnson61x) December 15, 2020
Never underestimate the power of a good poop. -Lamar Jackson Praise be to Taco Bell https://t.co/NpmrnWlmlh— Michael Champion (Cleveland is 9-3) (@mjchamp2019) December 15, 2020
“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” Jackson said, referring to the former Boston Celtics star who was carried off the court in a wheelchair in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals.
Pierce, who also quickly returned to the game, later claimed that he needed to go to the bathroom.