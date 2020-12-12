 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
College basketball star Keyontae Johnson in 'critical but stable' condition after COLLAPSING on court

12 Dec, 2020 18:13
Health scare: Keyontae Johnson © Reuters
Florida Gators standout and top NBA prospect Keyontae Johnson is reported to be in a "critical but stable" condition in a Tallahassee hospital after he collapsed on the court during Saturday's game with Florida State.

Johnson, 21, the preseason SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-Conference selection following last year, collapsed shortly after his Gators team came out of a first-half timeout, receiving urgent medical attention before being stretchered off and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. 

The incident came just moments after the budding superstar scored an emphatic dunk in the matchup between the two unbeaten sides. 

According to ESPN's Myron Medcalf, who was in the arena, he was celebrating a score with his teammates but collapsed as he approached the sideline. Medcalf also said that several Gators players were openly crying and hugging one another, while coach Mike White attempted to console them. 

There is as of yet no indication as to the cause of Johnson's collapse. 

Johnson is regarded as being a surefire future NBA star. A four-star recruit from the class of 2017, he rose to national prominence last year when he averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He had improved on his scoring record so far this season, registering 19.7 points per game. He left Saturday's game having scored five points.

Gators coach White was given the option to either restart the game or postpone it following Johnson's collapse, and opted to continue playing after speaking with his players.

Players from both sides appeared rattled but resumed play, with Florida State taking a ten-point advantage at the half. 

