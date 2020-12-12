College basketball star Keyontae Johnson in 'critical but stable' condition after COLLAPSING on court

Florida Gators standout and top NBA prospect Keyontae Johnson is reported to be in a "critical but stable" condition in a Tallahassee hospital after he collapsed on the court during Saturday's game with Florida State.

Johnson, 21, the preseason SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-Conference selection following last year, collapsed shortly after his Gators team came out of a first-half timeout, receiving urgent medical attention before being stretchered off and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The incident came just moments after the budding superstar scored an emphatic dunk in the matchup between the two unbeaten sides.

According to ESPN's Myron Medcalf, who was in the arena, he was celebrating a score with his teammates but collapsed as he approached the sideline. Medcalf also said that several Gators players were openly crying and hugging one another, while coach Mike White attempted to console them.

They’re now placing Keyontae Johnson onto a stretcher and wheeling him from the court. Whole arena is silent. Hope he’s ok. https://t.co/SrR5KSkowopic.twitter.com/kal6AA2BmM — Warchant.com (@Warchant) December 12, 2020

Here is the sequence for Keyontae Johnson just before his collapse. Before his great alley-pop dunk, he had a weak, awkward-looking corner 3 attempt. Early sign of symptoms? After his dunk, his celebration with teammates seemed somewhat subdued after a great play and great start. pic.twitter.com/DNW3me5oDg — Jonathan Arnholz (@JArnholz) December 12, 2020

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed early in today’s game and was taken to the hospital, is in critical but stable condition, school spokesman told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 12, 2020

There is as of yet no indication as to the cause of Johnson's collapse.

Johnson is regarded as being a surefire future NBA star. A four-star recruit from the class of 2017, he rose to national prominence last year when he averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He had improved on his scoring record so far this season, registering 19.7 points per game. He left Saturday's game having scored five points.

I am shocked they continued the Florida game. Their teammate was taken off the court after passing out. The players were visibly crying and all of a sudden they were back on the court. — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 12, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers with Keyontae Johnson and @GatorsMBK 🙏 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 12, 2020

Johnson was flat on his face, passed out and on a stretcher...just fell down unconscious. Players in tears. — BULLGATOR (@BULLGATOR_) December 12, 2020

Gators coach White was given the option to either restart the game or postpone it following Johnson's collapse, and opted to continue playing after speaking with his players.

Players from both sides appeared rattled but resumed play, with Florida State taking a ten-point advantage at the half.