'He's lost his marbles': Impatient Fury mocks heavyweight rival Wilder as conspiracy accusations rumble on

Tyson Fury has laughed off Deontay Wilder’s accusations that a conspiracy was responsible for his high-profile heavyweight TKO defeat by the Gypsy King eight months ago, suggesting the Bronze Bomber might be ‘losing his marbles’.

After a controversial draw between the pair in Los Angeles in December 2018, Wilder lost the Las Vegas rematch emphatically earlier this year; twice being knocked down before Fury took the contest by a seventh-round technical knockout.

While Fury took the bout, he has had to endure endless accusations levelled at him by Wilder, who’s pointed to a litany of excuses as he’s attempted to explain away the defeat.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Fight Night, Fury has brushed off Wilder’s latest claims.

“I think he has lost his marbles,” the 32-year-old retorted. “First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves.

“Now someone has spiked his water,” he added. “It’s one of those things, isn’t it.”

Among the reasons submitted by Wilder for his failure to defeat the Manchester-born boxer have been a heavy outfit he wore to walk to the ring and a bicep injury sustained during the contest, both of which were laughed off by Fury.

The defeated fighter also accused his rival of having an object in his gloves, which was used to leave an ‘egg-shaped’ dent on Wilder’s head, and latterly alleged that Fury had tampered with his rival’s gloves as well.

🤴🏿Fury Be A Man 🖕🏿@Tyson_Fury it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement.What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding... pic.twitter.com/qeo47CfHi4 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

While Fury appears keen to silence his opponent once and for all, and lay to rest the ongoing spat between the duo, he has warned the 35-year-old that he won’t wait forever as they look to conclude their trilogy.

However, with various dates being amended and pushed back, it remains to be seen if and when the duo can lock horns once again.

“The original date was July 18,” Fury continued. “That didn’t happen because he had an injury so it got put back three months to October, then that didn’t happen because they were trying to get a venue.

“Then they had three dates in December – 5th, 12th, 19th – which I agreed to all them and obviously that didn’t’ happen,” he concluded. “So, I’m not going to wait around forever.”

Fury is tipped to face Germany's Agit Kabayel on December 5, instead of taking on Wilder in a trilogy bout. Kabayel is undefeated in 20 fights, and is a former European champion.