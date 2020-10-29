 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Out on his feet: Russian MMA fighter leaves fans stunned with crazy ‘standing KO’ victory (VIDEO)

29 Oct, 2020 12:03
Get short URL
Out on his feet: Russian MMA fighter leaves fans stunned with crazy ‘standing KO’ victory (VIDEO)
Russian MMA promotion MFP produced one of the more bizarre types of KO. © Twitter @Barrelelapierna.
MMA fighter Vyacheslav Ptitsyn scored a rare ‘standing knockout’ when he dismantled his opponent inside the first round of their recent contest in the far east of Russia.

Competing in their bantamweight bout at Modern Fighting Pankration (MFP) 232 in Vladivostok, Ptitsyn stunned rival Vyacheslav Raslovets with a huge right hand which rendered him unconscious but stiff on his feet.

Ptitsyn followed up with another right hand to his opponent’s chin, sending him against the cage – where he remained rigid and without his senses as the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

The unusual KO quickly set social media abuzz.  

“Phenomenal KO from Vyacheslav Ptitsyn. I’ve been in combat sports for 40 years and never seen anything like this,” wrote MFP president Dmitri Konkov, who shared the episode on his Instagram account.

Konkov also reassured fans that victim Raslovets was in good health, adding: “A standing KO is rare in fights. I’ll preempt your questions and write that the fighter’s health is good.”

Twitter users likewise reacted with incredulity at a lesser-seen type of knockout.

“Good god,” wrote one, while another likened it to a glitch in a video game. 

Ptitisyn improved his record to 3-0 with the win, while Raslovets suffered defeat in his first professional MMA contest.  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies