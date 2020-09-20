'Headkick of death!' UFC's Randy Costa flatlines opponent with vicious knockout in Vegas (VIDEO)

Randy Costa made it six first-round finishes in six career victories on Saturday night, with his vicious headkick knockout win against Journey Newsom becoming the latest clip on his increasingly impressive highlight reel.

Massachusetts native Costa was making his first Octagon appearance in 11 months in the UFC's event inside their Apex facility – but he certainly didn't overstay his welcome, winning the fight via his spectacular finish just 41 seconds into the first round.

As you would expect of a fighter who has a 100 percent first-round finish rate in each of his career wins, Costa started quickly and kept Newsom at bay with his tall, angular style of striking.

Randy Costa knocks another opponent out in the first minute. Head kick to the jaw of Journey Newson. Wow. All this guy does. Six wins. Six first round finishes. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 19, 2020

Well.... that was insane. I appreciate all the love and support. 💙💙💙💙💙Looking forward to the next! https://t.co/ZQI1NedRTg — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) September 19, 2020

With the distance now fully gauged, Costa began to increase the tempo before uncorking a left high kick which connected to Newsom's head, sending him plummeting to the canvas. The fight was called off by the referee moments later as Costa unleashed follow-up strikes on the ground.

"That was insane," said Costa after the fight. "It’s been 11 months. I was supposed to fight back in March but COVID hit. I hope Dana White thinks I’m worthy of a $50,000 bonus."

Worthy he was, as Costa's spectacular finish caught the eye of UFC boss White who deemed his efforts deserving of a post-fight performance bonus – and it may not be his last of 2020, as Costa outlined plans to cram in at least one more fight before the year is through.