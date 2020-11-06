'You're a grown-ass man': Boxing warrior Wilder warned to 'stop being a B*TCH' over torrent of BIZARRE excuses for Fury battering

Unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has told Deontay Wilder to "focus on his own damn self" after his latest laughable excuse for losing to Tyson Fury in February, accusing the dethroned heavyweight of "being a b*tch".

Unbeaten Lopez has clearly been as bewildered as many fans by Wilder's array of reasons for his dismantling by the Briton in February, which have ranged from blaming the weight of his ring costume to alleging that his ex-trainer was involved in spiking him on the night.

Despite being roundly mocked for his succession of baffling claims, Wilder again insisted that he had been a victim of foul play earlier this week, telling Fury that he had not scored a knockout and explaining that he had been "saved" by the referee and the American's corner, who were "part of that sh*t".

Lopez derided Wilder for an apparent insinuation earlier this year that a head injury he said he had sustained during the fight had been caused by Fury's gloves being loaded.

“I think Wilder has had too much time on his hands," said "The Takeover" to Boxing Scene.

"He needs to focus on his own damn self, go back to the gym, get ready for a fight.

"Stop talking about a dent in your head. You’re a grown-ass man, stop being a b*tch.”

Fury emphatically dethroned Wilder to win the WBC title in Las Vegas, knocking "The Bronze Bomber" down twice before his corner, led by now-sacked trainer Mark Breland, threw in the towel as he endured a torrid beating in the seventh round.

He had been due to have a trilogy fight with Fury this year after their initial meeting, in 2019, ended in a draw.

Lopez secured the finest result of his flawless career to date and a victory as impressive as Fury's when he beat feared Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko last month to unify the titles.

That fight was also followed by recriminations after Lomachenko's surgeon, Neal ElAttrache, revealed that the fighter had been troubled during his defeat by training injuries including a damaged rotator cuff and chipped cartilage.

Lopez has also had surgery to repair microfractures and ligament damage in his right big toe since his win, and he was just as unforgiving about the excuses he perceived Lomachenko to have produced.

“I was coming into this fight injured as well, if you want to talk about injuries," he told ESPN. "But I didn’t make no excuses about it.

“I think that by him doing that, as someone who was considered the number one, pound-for-pound best boxer in the whole world - to use that excuse, it just looks more bad on him than anything else.”