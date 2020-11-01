'It is time for you to be a man': Deontay Wilder calls on Tyson Fury to 'honor agreement' and sign up for trilogy fight

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says that Tyson Fury should "be a man" and honor the terms of their agreement by committing to the proposed trilogy bout with the American power-puncher.

Fury revealed last month that his interest in a third fight with Wilder has lessened and that he may seek a different opponent for a bout in the United Kingdom in December after talks between the two parties became deadlocked.

Also on rt.com 'I’ve moved on': Tyson Fury says he WILL NOT face Deontay Wilder trilogy fight in 2020, targeting UK bout in December

"The Gypsy King" has also agreed to a two-fight deal to face Anthony Joshua with the first fight tentatively planned for next year, but Wilder has warned Fury that a contract between the two guarantees Wilder a third fight against the Englishman.

"It is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement. What is this bullsh*t of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding," Wilder wrote on Instagram.

"When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot.

"When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would.

"In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."

The first fight between the two, on December 1, 2018, was Fury's first serious competition since he stepped away from the sport following his title win against Wladimir Klitschko. During that time, Fury's weight ballooned forcing him to lose around 125lbs before resuming his fight career.

He was considered to be a heavy underdog but the fight would be scored a draw after Fury performed a Lazarus-like comeback after getting felled by a huge Wilder punch in the 12th round.

Also on rt.com 'Grow a pair': Tyson Fury calls on Anthony Joshua to dismiss mandatory challengers and focus on December 'Battle of Britain'

The rematch last February was far more conclusive. Fury outboxed Wilder throughout before scoring a 7th round TKO to claim the WBC heavyweight crown. He had previously held the other major heavyweight titles before relinquishing them after the Klitschko fight.

As definitive as that last fight was, Wilder wants one final opportunity to correct the record but, with the prospect of the heavily-anticipated Fury-Joshua showdown thought to be dependent on Fury retaining the WBC crown, it remains to be seen if Fury considers his work done when it comes to "The Bronze Bomber."