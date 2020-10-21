'They are officially approved': Norwegian skiers deny use of asthma drugs is 'legalized doping'

Norwegian skiing stars have responded to claims that asthma drugs which they use under the Therapeutic Use Exemptions (DTU) can influence their performance, adding that other athletes are not prohibited from taking them as well.

Commenting on Russian Cross-Country Ski Association President Elena Vyalbe’s remarks that asthma drugs can be called “legalized doping,” Norwegian skiing stars say there is no connection between their dominant results and the use of the medication.

“Norway’s sports achievements are deeply respected by many, including Russian skiers,” said Olympic champion Ola Vigen Hattestad, who competed at three Winter Games.

“I’m confident that modern skiers know what stands behind Norway’s victories. Some critics may have another opinion, but honestly, I don’t care,” he added.

Another Norwegian Olympic gold medalist, Maiken Caspersen Falla, also supported the opinion that asthma drugs have no impact on athletes’ performance, saying they are officially legalized and can be used by all professional skiers who have therapeutic indications to take them.

“Asthma drugs taken by Norwegian skiers are drugs which are officially approved for all athletes. Russian skiers can take them as well,” she said.

The Norwegian ski team, which has been dominant internationally for decades, has often been accused of over-using asthma medicine. Norwegian champions have been rumored to consume the drugs (which can enhance muscle strength and increase fatigue resistance) without any medical diagnosis.