 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Cristiano Ronaldo and top Juventus stars could face LEGAL ACTION for breaking COVID-19 quarantine

9 Oct, 2020 17:12
Get short URL
Cristiano Ronaldo and top Juventus stars could face LEGAL ACTION for breaking COVID-19 quarantine
Cristiano Ronaldo © REUTERS / Alberto Lingria
Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and six more Juventus players might face legal action for leaving their obligatory Covid-19 quarantine, after two positive cases were detected in the team.

An Italian sports attorney is reportedly investigating the incident after Juventus let seven players join their national teams, despite having strict coronavirus restrictions in place.

READ MORE: Ronald-oh no! Burglar raids Cristiano Ronaldo's SEVEN-STOREY home while he is on international duty with Portugal

The players and staff members were living in a bubble within their camp at Continassa when several team members, including Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo and Rodrigo Bentancur departed to join their national teams without awaiting their Covid-19 test results.

Juventus which sent a report to the local health unit, reportedly said that it was each player’s individual decision to leave the bubble.

The club itself told us that some players had left the place of isolation and therefore we will notify the competent authority, that is the prosecutor, of what happened,” said Roberto Testi, a director of the health authority in the Piedmont region.

The official added, however, that the players will more likely avoid serious sanctions, with a fine being the most likely punishment for the Covid-19 protocol breachers.

I don’t think anything serious has been committed and, if someone were to take a private flight, maybe they’ll pay a fine and I don’t think any players will have problems doing it,” he added.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies