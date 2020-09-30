'I'm struggling to walk!' Serena OUT of Roland Garros, achilles injury forces Williams to withdraw from French Open
Williams pulled out with the injury before a last 64 clash with Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday, thereby handing the Bulgarian a walkover into the third round.
The achilles suffered damage in Serena's US Open semi-final loss to Victoria Azarenka, and Williams explained the knock had not had time to heal properly.
"I really wanted to give an effort here. (I'm) struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover"Get well soon, Serena!#RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/PekxZ4tSzj— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 30, 2020
"I love playing in Paris, I actually adore the clay. It's fun for me. And I really wanted to give an effort here," the three-time champion at Roland Garros said in a press conference.
"So it's my achilles that didn't have enough time to properly heal after The [US] Open. I was able to get it somewhat better but just looking long term in this tournament will I be able to get through enough matches and for me I don't think I could.
"(I'm) struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover."