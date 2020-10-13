'Like a lion I'm hard to wake': Mike Tyson explains bizarre TV interview with Piers Morgan after fans claim boxing icon was 'high'

Mike Tyson has explained his bizarre interview with UK breakfast TV show 'Good Morning Britain' - during which he appeared drowsy and slurred his words - by saying he was tired after staying up late.

The heavyweight boxing icon appeared live via video link from Los Angeles for the ITV show, which is fronted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Tyson, 54, was asked about a range of topics ahead of his anticipated comeback to the ring against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr later this year, but gave mumbled answers and even appeared on the verge off nodding off to sleep.

The awkward scenes prompted fans to speculate that Tyson had been indulging in his well-known fondness for marijuana, or was simply tired due to the eight-hour time difference with the UK, making it late in the evening on the US West Coast.

Tyson himself has now cleared things up, saying he was exhausted after a hard day's training ahead of his exhibition bout with Jones in November and was struggling to stay awake.

"Hey mate @piersmorgan and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once sleep," the former 'Baddest Man on the Planet' wrote in a tweet.

"Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look into camera."

Morgan promptly replied by saying he appreciated the message as "some viewers were concerned."

The clarification would certainly tally with the training regime Tyson has frequently shared with fans on his social media accounts as he sharpens his skills in the run-up to his contest with 51-year-old Jones Jr, which is scheduled for California on November 28.