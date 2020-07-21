Speed kills: Mike Tyson again teases comeback as boxing legend posts another HARD-HITTING training montage (VIDEO)

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has once again invited speculation about his potential comeback, as the 54-year-old icon posted yet another clip of him sharpening his striking tools in training.

Despite an absence from professional boxing which now stands at more than 15 years, "Iron" Mike has repeatedly stoked flames of a comeback in recent months.

The legendary fighter, who stepped away from the sport following defeat to Ireland's Kevin McBride in 2005 after admitting that his heart was no longer in it, appears to have rediscovered his love for pugilism.

And, judging by the several videos he has posted to Instagram of him hitting pads, very little of his trademark speed and power seems to have deserted him.

It still remains to be seen whether or not Tyson will compete in any significant capacity in future, though he had outlined plans to return to the ring for an exhibition match - possibly against old rival Evander Holyfield, another former champion who has teased a comeback by posting training clips.

It had also been reported that Tyson had been subject to a $20 million offer from upstart fight league Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, but it is understood that those talks never advanced to any formal stage.

Speaking in recent weeks, Tyson outlined how he is feeling just as good now as he did when he was the most feared man in the sport.

"I feel unstoppable now," he said. "The gods of war have reawakened me. They’ve ignited my ego and want me to go to war again.

"Imagine I went out there and fought. I could help all these people and animals we’re talking about. That’s really what it’s about."