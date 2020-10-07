'Definitely not': Girlfriend of Mike Perry claps back as porn star Kendra Lust offers UFC fighter her services

Mike Perry's girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, has ruled out an offer by porn star Kendra Lust to help coach Perry in his upcoming fight with Robbie Lawler amid his crowd-funding project to auction a role in his corner team.

Perry, long considered to be one of the UFC's more colorful characters, has taken something of an unconventional route in organizing his coaching ticket recently. His last fight, a win against Mike Perry, saw Gonzalez as the only member of his corner team - but perhaps sensing a financial opportunity, 'Platinum' announced this week on social media that he was crowd-sourcing an additional corner coach, with the highest bidder to an online auction being granted the role.

This led to some hilarious responses, with Perry's UFC rival reportedly "deadly serious" with an offer of $5,000 - but he wasn't alone in wanting to get in on the action.

Pornographic actress and known fight fan Kendra Lust announced her own offer on social media soon after Till, saying that she would bid $6,000 to be granted access to Perry's corner team and also saying that she would partner with Till, while also covering the Englishman's travel expenses.

Perry's girlfriend, though, isn't too enamored with the idea. Responding in a Twitter thread soon after Lust's offer, abruptly tweeting, "Definitely not."

And if Gonzalez wasn't thrilled by the idea of Kendra Lust being in her boyfriend's corner, she has presumably also nixed an offer from online porn site CamSoda who offered Perry $10,000 for the rights to be in his corner against Lawler on November 21.

"I would like to formally extend an bid of $10,000 to have a CamSoda cam model join you and your girlfriend Latory (who we know was in your corner for your last fight) for your upcoming bout," the company's vice president Daryn Parker wrote in an open letter to Perry.

"What better way to represent the 'RawDog' brand than two smokeshows coaching you up and rubbing you down in between rounds?"

If Gonzalez sticks to her guns, which she most likely will, it is likely that CamSoda's offer will be shot down in the same manner than Kendra Lust's was - but there's little denying that a Mike Perry corner featuring his pregnant girlfriend, a world famous porno star, an adult cam model and his chief fight rival, Darren Till, would be one of the more compelling coaching tickets in mixed martial arts history.