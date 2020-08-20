 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Racing driver-turned-porn-star Renee Gracie says her father convinced her to STAY in adult industry

20 Aug, 2020 17:55
Get short URL
Racing driver-turned-porn-star Renee Gracie says her father convinced her to STAY in adult industry
© Getty Images / © Instagram @renee_gracie
Australia’s first-ever full-time female Supercar driver, Renee Gracie, has claimed that her father encouraged her to stay in the porn industry after she had decided to quit.

The 25-year-old said she was widely supported by her family when she decided to change her career in motorsports for one sharing racy photos on adult website OnlyFans. 

READ MORE: 'I'm going to milk it... it's easy as f*ck': Ex-racer Renee Gracie gets MASSIVE cash boost after going public over porn switch

I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site. You look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success,” she said.

When she felt she couldn't sell nude content online anymore her father urged her not to quit the business, given that her chosen new path allows her to make up to $25,000 a week.

And he actually said ‘don't stop, you're making so much money, don't stop.’ He actually encouraged me to keep doing it because it's been life-changing and if anyone was in the position to make this kind of money, everyone would try and do it.”

Gracie said she fulfilled every request of fans who pay a monthly subscription for her bare-all videos, adding that she managed to pay off a 30-year loan in 12 months.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies