'Perfect setup': Dana White shows off luxury 'Fight Island' mancave ahead of UFC's latest Abu Dhabi residency (VIDEO)

Dana White's latest five-week stint on 'Fight Island' will be as comfortable as possible for the UFC supremo after he showed off some of the home comforts Abu Dhabi's tourist board have laid on for him.

After a sequence of events inside their Apex facility in Las Vegas, the UFC have once again decamped to the United Arab Emirates for five fight cards in five weeks on Yas Island - and given the length of time that Dana White will be on site, his Abu Dhabi hosts have left no stone unturned in their welcome.

"Last time, and this time, they built me my own gym," White explained in a video posted to his Twitter account. "Except this time they tried to make it feel more like I'm at home because I'm going to be here for five weeks. This is all stuff that I have in my gym in the UFC offices."

White shows off his personal fitness center, complete with an array of exercise machines and posters featuring motivational quotes from the likes of Bruce Lee, Muhammad Ali and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"These people are so good at service, the service is second-to-none," White, now in his hotel room, states before showing a personalized menu made for him by the hotel chefs. It includes sections called 'F*ck it days' and 'The usual bullsh*t' - which is selection of food based upon what he liked last during the UFC's last spell on 'Fight Island'.

His bedroom also has pillows branded 'UPFC' - The Ultimate Pillow Fighting Championship.

However, it is not all fun and games for the UFC President. The ongoing Coronavirus health crisis means that he must undergo regular Covid-19 tests (one of which he shows) - while he also had to undergo an emergency dental procedure in his hotel room soon after arriving.

Off to a bad start. Had to call in a dentist on day 1 of Fight Island. Broke my tooth #QuarantineDentistpic.twitter.com/qhD2kGILMh — danawhite (@danawhite) September 21, 2020

This weekend's UFC 253 will kick-off latest stint in Abu Dhabi, a fight card headlined by the middleweight world title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Paulo Costa.