Fight Island: Take a tour behind the scenes of the set-up which helped the UFC dodge the Covid-19 pandemic (VIDEO)

It was the name on the lips of every MMA fan this summer and now you can see for yourself what all the fuss was about as RT Sport takes you on a behind-the-scenes tour of the UFC's Fight Island.

From the fervent speculation to where in the world it might be, to the naming of its location in Abu Dhabi and on to the series of stacked cards that it hosted – Fight Island was the venue which helped the UFC keep its show on the road during the Covid-19 pandemic.

RT Sport was there in the UAE to report first-hand on the series of events that the UFC held in July, and now you can take your own behind-the-scenes tour with our special guide, UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan left the island with a second UFC win in the bag thanks to his victory over Davi Ramos, and as he relaxed following that bout, the Armenian-Russian fighter took the time to show us around the island that the UFC called home for a whole month, and will likely return to later this year.

