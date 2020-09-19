'Too sexy for Instagram': Aussie surf sisters defy critics to launch XXX-rated websites (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Pro-surfer sisters Ellie-Jean Coffey and Holly-Daze Coffey have sent pulses racing online by launching paid, explicit personal websites.

Ellie-Jean, 25, launched her XXX-rated website in August, while her 22-year-old sister Holly-Daze unveiled a similar venture on Thursday.

The former competed in the World Surf League’s women’s qualifying series from 2010 to 2017, while the latter did the same between 2012 and 2017.

Subscribers to Ellie-Jean’s website, 'Ellie Unlocked', will receive access to “uncensored content, private chat and more” for a monthly fee of $10, per news.com.au.

Holly-Daze announced her new site on social media on Thursday, promising “exclusive content that is too sexy for Instagram.”

The Australian pair, along with their sisters Ruby-Lee and Bonnie-Lou, have earned comparisons with the Kardashians and have a combined following of more than 2 million on Instagram.

Ellie-Jean’s announcement of her new website on Facebook was largely met with positive responses from her fans.

“Good grief this is incredible,” wrote Facebook user Bill Jenkins, while Mario Leiva Lagos said “Thank you for raising our spirits in this time of quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic.”

Others were less enthused and felt Coffey should stick to surfing.

“Bethany Hamilton isn’t posing in her underwear,” wrote Kiara Lopez-Giambastiani. “She’s surfing - take her cue.”

“Get back in the ocean you’re better than this,” Rick Ahier added.

Ellie-Jean and Holly-Daze finished 20th and 21st, respectively, in the 2014 qualifying series, their best results to date. In 2017, they finished 96th and 90th.