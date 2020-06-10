Chequered history: Porn star ex-racing driver Renee Gracie ghosted by Supercars as sport distances itself following X-rated switch

Renee Gracie was once the darling of Supercars in Australia but it seems the sport has tried to distance itself from the country's first-ever full-time female driver after she quit racing for porn.

Despite being the first-ever full-time female Supercars driver in Australia, the sport has washed its hands of racing driver-turned porn star Renee Gracie, who gave an interview to Australian press recently describing her transition from pit stops to peep shows.

Gracie turned to porn on-demand site OnlyFans to make a handsome living from her ample features after turning her back on racing having “not earned a cent” from the track, and in response it seems the sport has turned its back on her.

“Supercars is aware of the article regarding former Super2 driver Renee Gracie,’’ a spokesman said, the New York Post reported. “As Ms Gracie is no longer competing in Super2, Supercars will not be commenting further.”

The 25-year-old recently spoke of her indifference to the views of others, claiming her $63,000-a-month new work and approval of her family, including her “proud” father, was paramount and cushioned the blow of negative opinions.

In the days after the story of her switch was published, Gracie has raked in an extra AUS$64,750 (US$45,000) in revenue from her 5,000 admirers of her OnlyFans account, according The Daily Telegraph, who broke the news.

"It's easy as f*ck. I literally just bend over, take a picture of my bum, upload and people love it," Gracie said, before going on to qualify how her line of work differs from mainstream pornography.

"I don't do it because I want to f*ck people and make more money. "I'm making enough money now doing what I'm doing. I don't need to touch a stranger or do anything like that. No amount of money would make me do that personally," she added.

The brunette described her move into the adult industry as “the best thing I have done in my whole life” since the chequered flag came down on her career behind the wheel, in which she gained only limited success, instead moving into tailored porn videos.

“I mean I had no idea it would be where it is today, but I did a lot of research before I did it. I understood what was involved,” the new model said.

“I knew things would be leaked, I knew it would be controversial, I knew all of that. I did all the research and made the decision to do it. In my first six days I made $24,000 and that is when I realized I could really do something with this.”