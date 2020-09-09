'The Money Team' boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez, lauded as a 'superstar' by mentor Floyd Mayweather, shot dead in California

Danny Gonzalez, the 22-year-old prospect tipped and mentored by boxing great Floyd Mayweather after signing to his 'The Money Team,' has been shot and killed just three fights into his professional career, the WBC has confirmed.

Top junior Gonzalez was reportedly socializing with two teenagers on Saturday evening when they were approached by an attacker with a gun who opened fire, fatally wounding the boxer and hospitalizing his companions.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said that officers and paramedics declared Gonzalez dead at the scene, four years after the unbeaten youngster was signed by Mayweather.

"We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time," said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, confirming the tragedy on Tuesday.

"May Danny rest in eternal peace."

Suspects and the motive for the murder are yet to be identified, according to accounts in the US.

Gonzalez's formidable amateur record of 96 wins from 109 fights, including nine junior titles and a number one ranking for three years in a row, led Mayweather to visit him at the California boxing academy run by former featherweight champion and noted trainer Robert Garcia.

"He showed up...and started looking around," Gonzalez told Fight Hype after agreeing the deal.

"He started looking into me. He liked me so he signed me.

"It was unbelievable. I couldn't believe it, in the beginning, when he first wanted to sign me. It was a big relief, I'm happy and blessed."

He had traveled to the Dominican Republic and the Ukraine to compete for the USA in the Junior Men's World Championships, winning a silver medal.

Mayweather watched his debut win at the county's Honda Center in 2016 and handed him a wad of cash as a reward afterwards while describing Gonzalez as a "superstar".

"He's a very remarkable kid," the undefeated former champion told the media as he stood alongside Gonzalez, who was wearing a blue sombrero as part of his ring attire.

"Very humble, very gracious.

"This is the first time I've seen a young Mexican-American fighter, since Oscar De La Hoya, have such a huge fanbase. That's a major plus already.

"We look forward to him becoming a pay-per-view superstar. He's started off great, so far. All we have to do is fine-tune a couple of things, keep working, stay focused.

"As long as he goes in there and gets the job done, I'll get the job done on the outside. Any pointers that I can give a young fighter to get over the hump, that's why I'm here.

"I'm very, very proud of him and his team. He has a strong team and I want not just the Mexican community, but the whole world to get behind this kid and support him."

Gonzalez won all three of his fights on decisions before taking time away from the sport in 2017.